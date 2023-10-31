Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks score the eighth-most goals in the league (31 total, 3.9 per game).

Its +12 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 23 goals (2.9 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Nashville has conceded 21 total goals this season (2.6 per game), ranking 11th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Predators (+120) 6

