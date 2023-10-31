The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) will host the Nashville Predators (4-4) on Tuesday, with the Canucks coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Predators Additional Info

Canucks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Predators Canucks 3-2 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 19 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.

The Canucks' 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 8 2 11 13 3 3 48.9% J.T. Miller 8 4 8 12 7 3 50.9% Brock Boeser 8 6 3 9 7 1 0% Quinn Hughes 8 3 5 8 3 5 - Filip Hronek 8 0 7 7 10 1 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 21 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the league.

The Predators have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Predators Key Players