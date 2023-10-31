Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (4-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville has played three games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

This season the Predators have two wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has had moneyline odds set at -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Nashville has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

