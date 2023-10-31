Canucks vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 31
Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (4-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Canucks Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
Canucks vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Nashville has played three games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
- The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- This season the Predators have two wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has had moneyline odds set at -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Nashville has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
