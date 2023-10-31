The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) and Nashville Predators (4-4) face off at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Canucks lost to the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Canucks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Canucks 4, Predators 2.

Canucks vs Predators Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 5-2-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vancouver is 2-1-1 (five points) in its four games decided by one goal.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in seven games (5-1-1, 11 points).

In the two games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (three points).

In the four games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.88 Goals Scored 2.88 20th 5th 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 27th 28.1 Shots 30.8 18th 19th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 7th 25.93% Power Play % 23.53% 11th 25th 74.19% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

Canucks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

