Canucks vs. Predators October 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson and the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
Canucks Players to Watch
- Pettersson has been a key contributor for Vancouver this season, collecting 13 points in eight games.
- Through eight games, J.T. Miller has scored four goals and picked up eight assists.
- Brock Boeser's total of nine points is via six goals and three assists.
- Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-1. He has given up 10 goals (3.07 goals against average) and recorded 95 saves.
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with seven points (0.9 per game), as he has scored one goal and six assists in eight games (playing 19:28 per game).
- With six total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and two assists through eight contests, Thomas Novak is crucial for Nashville's attack.
- This season, Ryan O'Reilly has four goals and two assists for Vancouver.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up two goals (three goals against average) and compiling 17 saves with an .895% save percentage (45th in the league).
Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|5th
|3.88
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|19th
|5th
|2.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.63
|7th
|27th
|28.1
|Shots
|30.8
|17th
|19th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|9th
|7th
|25.93%
|Power Play %
|23.53%
|9th
|24th
|74.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|30th
