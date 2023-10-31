Canucks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) square off against the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Canucks fell to the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Canucks a 57.4% chance to win.
- In five of eight matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Predators Additional Info
Canucks vs. Predators Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|31 (9th)
|Goals
|23 (21st)
|19 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
|7 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (7th)
|8 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (22nd)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks create the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 31 this season.
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the best squads in league play, giving up only 19 goals to rank fourth.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +12.
