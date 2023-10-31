The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) square off against the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Canucks fell to the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Canucks a 57.4% chance to win.

In five of eight matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Predators Additional Info

Canucks vs. Predators Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 31 (9th) Goals 23 (21st) 19 (4th) Goals Allowed 21 (10th) 7 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (7th) 8 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (22nd)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks create the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 31 this season.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best squads in league play, giving up only 19 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +12.

