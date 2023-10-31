Player props can be found for Elias Pettersson and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Pettersson, who has scored 13 points in eight games (two goals and 11 assists).

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

J.T. Miller has 12 points (1.5 per game), scoring four goals and adding eight assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brock Boeser has six goals and three assists for Vancouver.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Forsberg drives the offense for Nashville with seven points (0.9 per game), with one goal and six assists in eight games (playing 19:28 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Thomas Novak has collected six points this season, with four goals and two assists.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 2 0 2 2 at Rangers Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 1 0 1 6

