In the upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Carson Soucy to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Soucy stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Soucy has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.