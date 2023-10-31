In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Conor Garland to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Garland stats and insights

Garland has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.