Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Garland's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Conor Garland vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 12:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Garland has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Garland has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of eight games this season, Garland has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Garland goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Garland has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Garland Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 4 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.