The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Pettersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Pettersson's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

