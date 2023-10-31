The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, meet the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. There are prop bets for Pettersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Pettersson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 20:39 on the ice per game.

In two of eight games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Pettersson has a point in six games this season (out of eight), including multiple points five times.

Pettersson has an assist in six of eight games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 4 13 Points 2 2 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

