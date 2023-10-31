In the upcoming tilt against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Filip Hronek to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.