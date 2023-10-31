Filip Hronek will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena. There are prop bets for Hronek available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Filip Hronek vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Through eight games this year, Hronek has yet to score a goal.

Hronek has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Hronek has an assist in five of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Hronek has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 3 7 Points 3 0 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

