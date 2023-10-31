Will Ian Cole light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Cole has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

