On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

  • Mikheyev has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • Mikheyev has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

