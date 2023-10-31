The Vancouver Canucks, including Ilya Mikheyev, take the ice Tuesday against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Mikheyev in the Canucks-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 14:13 on the ice per game.

In two of four games this year, Mikheyev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Mikheyev has a point in three games this season through four games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Mikheyev has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Mikheyev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

