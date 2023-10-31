The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, take the ice Tuesday against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Miller against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

J.T. Miller vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 21:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Miller has a goal in four games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of eight games this season, Miller has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Miller goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 4 12 Points 3 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

