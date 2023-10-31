Will Jack Studnicka Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
Can we count on Jack Studnicka lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Jack Studnicka score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Studnicka stats and insights
- Studnicka has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Studnicka has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
