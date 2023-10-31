Can we count on Jack Studnicka lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jack Studnicka score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Studnicka stats and insights

Studnicka has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Studnicka has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

