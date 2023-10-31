The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Hoglander score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

Hoglander has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

