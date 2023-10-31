Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Hoglander score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
- Hoglander has no points on the power play.
- Hoglander averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.