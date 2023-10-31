Will Phillip Di Giuseppe Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Di Giuseppe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Di Giuseppe stats and insights
- Di Giuseppe has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
- Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
