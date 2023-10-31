On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Pius Suter going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Suter has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.