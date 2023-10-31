Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Pius Suter going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
