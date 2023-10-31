Should you wager on Quinn Hughes to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

