Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Canucks-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 24:26 on the ice per game.

Hughes has a goal in two of the eight games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has recorded a point in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hughes has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 4 8 Points 6 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 6

