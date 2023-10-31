Should you wager on Sam Lafferty to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Lafferty scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

Lafferty averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

