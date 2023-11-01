The Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 99-91 win against the Raptors, Grant had 22 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+138)

Over 2.5 (+138) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 40 26 6 1 4 3 1 1/2/2023 28 36 2 0 5 0 1

