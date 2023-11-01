If you're a huge fan of Jordyn Brooks and the Seattle Seahawks, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Jordyn Brooks and Seahawks jerseys and other gear!

Jordyn Brooks 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 80 7.0 3.5 0 2

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Brooks Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Rams 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Panthers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 2.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Cardinals 0.5 3.0 9 0 1 Week 8 Browns 1.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 9 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordyn Brooks' Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Rams -1

Rams -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes