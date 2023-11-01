Where to Get Jordyn Brooks Seahawks Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a huge fan of Jordyn Brooks and the Seattle Seahawks, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.
Jordyn Brooks 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|80
|7.0
|3.5
|0
|2
Brooks Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Rams
|0.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|0.5
|3.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|1.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Jordyn Brooks' Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Rams -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
