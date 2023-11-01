The next time that the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) and Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 points per game) take the court in the 2023-24 season, they will be playing the Dallas Mavericks at home on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Portland games

Portland's next matchup information

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Moda Center

Moda Center Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW Favorite: Dallas -7.5

Dallas -7.5 Total: 231.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Portland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shaedon Sharpe 20 18.1 5.6 3.5 1.1 0.4 42.2% (127-301) 34.7% (41-118) Malcolm Brogdon 15 17.0 4.0 6.1 0.9 0.2 41.2% (91-221) 38.0% (30-79) Deandre Ayton 18 12.9 10.8 1.6 1.2 0.7 58.7% (108-184) - Jabari Walker 20 7.3 4.9 0.7 0.8 0.5 45.9% (56-122) 25.0% (10-40) Toumani Camara 20 6.3 4.5 1.1 0.9 0.6 38.7% (46-119) 25.9% (14-54)

