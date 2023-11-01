Buy Tickets for Seattle Kraken NHL Games
The Seattle Kraken -- 8-13-6 so far in 2023-24, aided by Jared McCann's 12 goals -- are next in action on Saturday, December 9 (with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET) at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Upcoming Seattle games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Lightning
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Wild
|H
|9:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Panthers
|H
|10:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|Blackhawks
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Kings
|H
|10:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Stars
|A
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Ducks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Flames
|A
|9:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Flyers
|H
|10:00 PM
Seattle's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena
- Broadcast: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
Top Seattle players
- Vince Dunn: four goals and 17 assists
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: seven goals and 13 assists
- McCann: 12 goals and five assists
- Joey Daccord : 3-4-5 record, .898 save percentage, 37 goals given up
