The Detroit Pistons (2-2) go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Pistons matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

BSDET and ROOT Sports NW Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pistons Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Pistons (-4.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.5 per outing last season (27th in NBA). They had a -674 scoring differential and were outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 117.4 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They had a -329 scoring differential overall and were outscored by four points per game.

The teams combined to score 223.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams allowed 235.9 points per contest last year, 21.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

Detroit covered 37 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Portland compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.