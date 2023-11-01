The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW. The point total is 214.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pistons -4.5 214.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 66 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Trail Blazers games last year (214.5) is 16.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Portland was underdogs in 49 games last season and won 14 (28.6%) of those contests.

Last season, the Trail Blazers won 12 of their 40 games, or 30%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Additional Info

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Trail Blazers had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Portland's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).

The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game were 5.1 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons allowed.

Portland went 22-5 versus the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 118.5 points last season.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers Pistons 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 22-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 20-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 12-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-17

