Trail Blazers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW. The point total is 214.5 for the matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pistons
|-4.5
|214.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 66 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Trail Blazers games last year (214.5) is 16.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.
- Portland was underdogs in 49 games last season and won 14 (28.6%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Trail Blazers won 12 of their 40 games, or 30%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
Trail Blazers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Trail Blazers had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Portland's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).
- The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game were 5.1 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons allowed.
- Portland went 22-5 versus the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 118.5 points last season.
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)
|Trail Blazers
|Pistons
|113.4
|110.3
|19
|29
|22-5
|15-3
|20-7
|11-7
|117.4
|118.5
|23
|27
|12-7
|16-9
|13-6
|8-17
