The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) on November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers shot at a 47.4% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Pistons averaged.

Portland went 19-9 when it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished ninth.

The Trail Blazers averaged 5.1 fewer points per game last year (113.4) than the Pistons gave up to opponents (118.5).

Portland put together a 20-7 record last season in games it scored more than 118.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers scored 4.4 more points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (111.2).

The Trail Blazers allowed more points at home (119.3 per game) than on the road (115.5) last season.

At home, the Trail Blazers knocked down 13.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged away (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (35.8%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries