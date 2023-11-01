Brock Boeser (18 goals) and the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) will next be in action at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Vancouver Canucks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Vancouver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Hurricanes H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Lightning H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Panthers H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Wild A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Blackhawks A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Predators A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Stars A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Sharks H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Flyers H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Senators H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

Vancouver's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rogers Arena
  • Broadcast: BSSO and ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Vancouver's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Vancouver players

Shop for Vancouver gear at Fanatics!

  • J.T. Miller: 14 goals and 25 assists
  • Quinn Hughes: nine goals and 27 assists
  • Elias Pettersson: 10 goals and 24 assists
  • Casey DeSmith: 5-2-1 record, .913 save percentage, 22 goals given up

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.