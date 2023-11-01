Brock Boeser (18 goals) and the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) will next be in action at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vancouver games

Vancouver's next matchup information

Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena Broadcast: BSSO and ESPN+

Top Vancouver players

J.T. Miller: 14 goals and 25 assists

Quinn Hughes: nine goals and 27 assists

Elias Pettersson: 10 goals and 24 assists

Casey DeSmith: 5-2-1 record, .913 save percentage, 22 goals given up

