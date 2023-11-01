Buy Tickets for Vancouver Canucks NHL Games
Brock Boeser (18 goals) and the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) will next be in action at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Vancouver Canucks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Vancouver games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Hurricanes
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Lightning
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Panthers
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Wild
|A
|2:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 17
|Blackhawks
|A
|3:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 19
|Predators
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Stars
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Sharks
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 28
|Flyers
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Jan 2
|Senators
|H
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
Vancouver's next matchup information
- Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Rogers Arena
- Broadcast: BSSO and ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Vancouver's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Vancouver players
Shop for Vancouver gear at Fanatics!
- J.T. Miller: 14 goals and 25 assists
- Quinn Hughes: nine goals and 27 assists
- Elias Pettersson: 10 goals and 24 assists
- Casey DeSmith: 5-2-1 record, .913 save percentage, 22 goals given up
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.