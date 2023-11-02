Can we expect Alexander Wennberg finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wennberg has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

