The Seattle Kraken, including Alexander Wennberg, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Wennberg in that upcoming Kraken-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Through 10 games this season, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

Wennberg has registered a point twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of 10 contests this year, Wennberg has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

