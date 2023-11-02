Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 2?
Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
