Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • Kuzmenko has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

