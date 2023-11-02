Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

