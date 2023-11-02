The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Kuzmenko's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 15:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In two of nine games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kuzmenko has registered a point in a game six times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kuzmenko has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability that Kuzmenko goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 7 Points 7 2 Goals 3 5 Assists 4

