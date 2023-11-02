When the Seattle Kraken take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

