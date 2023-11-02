Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Boeser vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Boeser has scored a goal in three of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of nine games this year, Boeser has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Boeser has an assist in four of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boeser Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 10 Points 3 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.