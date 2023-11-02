Canucks vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 2
The Vancouver Canucks' (6-2-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 2 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver's 36 total goals (four per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' nine goals on the season (one per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has allowed 34 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -25, they are 32nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-210)
|Sharks (+170)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.