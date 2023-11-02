The Vancouver Canucks' (6-2-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 2 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver's 36 total goals (four per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' nine goals on the season (one per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose has allowed 34 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -25, they are 32nd in the league.

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-210) Sharks (+170) 6.5

