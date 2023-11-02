The Vancouver Canucks will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 2, with the Sharks having dropped nine consecutive games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA as the Canucks play the Sharks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 21 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Canucks' 36 total goals (four per game) rank third in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 21 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 9 5 11 16 3 3 50% J.T. Miller 9 5 8 13 8 3 51.8% Quinn Hughes 9 3 8 11 5 5 - Brock Boeser 9 6 4 10 7 2 0% Filip Hronek 9 0 8 8 11 1 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 34 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 29th in the league.

The Sharks have nine goals this season (one per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 32 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at just a one goal-per-game average (nine total) over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players