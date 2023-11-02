The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) have -210 moneyline odds to win when they visit the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1), who have +170 odds, on Thursday, November 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In six games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).

The Sharks have been an underdog in nine games this season, and did not pull off an upset in any of them.

Vancouver has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -210.

San Jose has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +170 or longer on the moneyline this season in nine such games.

