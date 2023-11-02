The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1, losers of nine in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Thursday, November 2 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-210)

Canucks (-210) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (6-2-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in games that have required overtime.

In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in eight games (6-1-1, 13 points).

In the three games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-0-1 to record five points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 3rd 4 Goals Scored 1 32nd 4th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.78 30th 29th 28 Shots 24.6 32nd 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 38.2 32nd 6th 26.67% Power Play % 12.5% 25th 17th 77.14% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.