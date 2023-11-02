You should watch Elias Pettersson and Tomas Hertl in particular on Thursday, when the Vancouver Canucks face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Vancouver, Pettersson has 16 points in nine games (five goals, 11 assists).

Through nine games, J.T. Miller has scored five goals and picked up eight assists.

Quinn Hughes has posted three goals and eight assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (2-0-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .905% save percentage ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is among the top options on offense for San Jose, with five points this season, as he has put up one goal and four assists in nine games.

With three total points (0.3 per game), including two goals and one assist through nine games, Fabian Zetterlund is pivotal for San Jose's attack.

This season, San Jose's Filip Zadina has two points (two goals, zero assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a .907 save percentage (30th in the league), with 107 total saves, while conceding 11 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 0-3-0 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Canucks vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 3rd 4 Goals Scored 1 32nd 4th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.78 30th 28th 28 Shots 24.6 32nd 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 38.2 32nd 6th 26.67% Power Play % 12.5% 25th 17th 77.14% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 19th

