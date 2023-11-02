The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1), who have fallen in nine straight, on Thursday, November 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Canucks (-225) Sharks (+180) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

  • The Canucks have a 2-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • Vancouver has not played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
  • The Canucks have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • In six games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank)
36 (3rd) Goals 9 (32nd)
21 (4th) Goals Allowed 34 (29th)
8 (8th) Power Play Goals 3 (27th)
8 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (20th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

  • The Canucks offense's 36 total goals (four per game) are ranked third in the league this year.
  • The Canucks are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
  • The team's goal differential (+15) paces the NHL this season .

