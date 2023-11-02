The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1), who have fallen in nine straight, on Thursday, November 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-225) Sharks (+180) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have a 2-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vancouver has not played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Canucks have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In six games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 36 (3rd) Goals 9 (32nd) 21 (4th) Goals Allowed 34 (29th) 8 (8th) Power Play Goals 3 (27th) 8 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (20th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks offense's 36 total goals (four per game) are ranked third in the league this year.

The Canucks are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential (+15) paces the NHL this season .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.