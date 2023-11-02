Canucks vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1), who have fallen in nine straight, on Thursday, November 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-225)
|Sharks (+180)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have a 2-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vancouver has not played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Canucks have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In six games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info
Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|36 (3rd)
|Goals
|9 (32nd)
|21 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|34 (29th)
|8 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (27th)
|8 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (20th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks offense's 36 total goals (four per game) are ranked third in the league this year.
- The Canucks are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+15) paces the NHL this season .
