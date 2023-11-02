Player prop bet odds for Elias Pettersson, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with 16 points. He has five goals and 11 assists this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's most productive contributors through nine games, with five goals and eight assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Quinn Hughes' season total of 11 points has come from three goals and eight assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 27 2 0 2 4 at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 0 1 6

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Hertl's five points are important for San Jose. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Predators Oct. 21 1 0 1 5

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -385)

Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with three total points (0.3 per game), with two goals and one assist in nine games.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 at Predators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

