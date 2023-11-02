Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Sharks on November 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Elias Pettersson, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Sharks Additional Info
|Canucks vs. Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs. Sharks Prediction
|Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with 16 points. He has five goals and 11 assists this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's most productive contributors through nine games, with five goals and eight assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Quinn Hughes' season total of 11 points has come from three goals and eight assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|0
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Hertl's five points are important for San Jose. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|5
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -385)
Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with three total points (0.3 per game), with two goals and one assist in nine games.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.