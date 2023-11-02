When the Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Carson Soucy score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Soucy has scored one goal on the power play.

Soucy averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.