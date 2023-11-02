Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 2?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Conor Garland find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Garland stats and insights
- Garland has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.