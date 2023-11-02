The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Conor Garland find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

Garland has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

