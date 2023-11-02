Conor Garland will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Considering a wager on Garland in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Conor Garland vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Garland has averaged 12:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Garland has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

In two of nine games this season, Garland has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Garland has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Garland having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

