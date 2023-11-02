In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Dakota Joshua to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

